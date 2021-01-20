Virus Outbreak Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson conducts his daily coronavirus briefing from the doorway of his office inside the state Capitol Monday, April 27, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson announced he will lift some restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow the reopening of some businesses and other activities starting on May 4. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced that he would activate the National Guard to help distribute coronavirus vaccine shots across the State of Missouri.

Parson made the announce at his weekly COVID-19 briefing in Jefferson City.

"The National Guard has already started securing sites," he said. "They will administer the vaccine by the end of the month."

The state will send teams to Kansas City and St. Louis, targeting populations vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The National Guard will also assist with collecting data and assisting with the backlog of paperwork.

"In reality, many more vaccines are given, but not reported," Parson said. "We're working on it."

