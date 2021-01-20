KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced that he would activate the National Guard to help distribute coronavirus vaccine shots across the State of Missouri.
Parson made the announce at his weekly COVID-19 briefing in Jefferson City.
"The National Guard has already started securing sites," he said. "They will administer the vaccine by the end of the month."
The state will send teams to Kansas City and St. Louis, targeting populations vulnerable to the coronavirus.
The National Guard will also assist with collecting data and assisting with the backlog of paperwork.
"In reality, many more vaccines are given, but not reported," Parson said. "We're working on it."
