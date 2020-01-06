DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Whoever is illegally cutting down trees near Perry Lake seems to be trying to cover their tracks. They appear to be covering up freshly cut stumps with sticks and leaves.
When a visitor noticed someone cutting down trees near Perry Lake, they reported it to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Perry, Kansas.
“Some remnants of what they left behind. We think they are working in somewhat of a hurry trying to get this done without anybody noticing,” Park Ranger Wesley Henson said. “We discovered probably between 30-40 trees that have been cut. We haven’t been able to catch anyone so far.”
Because this is federally owned property, stealing oak, hickory and walnut trees from this property could lead to federal charges.
“You are taking from taxpayers and you are taking from the wildlife. Standing trees are very valuable for wildlife habitat,” Henson said.
People with permits are allowed to collect firewood from this area but only from downed dead trees.
“They’ve all been standing trees we don’t allow anyone to cut any standing trees anywhere on the lake,” Henson said.
That’s why when during our interview, we heard chainsaws off in the distance and the park rangers went to investigate. They found two men with chainsaws back in the trees. They asked them to come out and show their permits.
Soon, a game warden and sheriff’s deputies arrived to help investigate. They went to see what had been cut down but could not share what they found with KCTV5 News due to the ongoing investigation.
Eventually, after investigators took down their information, the men were allowed to leave. KCTV5 News asked if they were up to no good, but park rangers could not comment. Park rangers do believe they know why the suspect, or suspects, are illegally taking trees.
“We don’t know for sure what their motivation is, but we assume that it is mostly for firewood,” Henson said. “They are chunking it up and splitting it on site then hauling it off. With the amount of trees, we’ve
discovered, they are almost guaranteed to be using it to sell and make a profit.”
