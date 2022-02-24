KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A teacher at risk of being fired will get to retire instead.
The white Park Hill teacher was accused of repeating the N-word when questioning a Black student who said it first.
Thursday night, the school board was presented with a list of personnel changes, including new hires, resignations and one retirement. The list named math teacher Stuart Sullinger’s under “RETIREMENT – TEACHER 2021-2022 (with recommendation to terminate pending).”
No one on the board objected to letting him retire, two members of the community did. They implored the board to fire him instead.
“You need to show this community you are willing to take a serious stand for the education of all students in this district,” said Michael Rebne, who identified himself as a teacher in the Park Hill School District and a parent of children in a nearby district. “The humanity of your students of color, and in fact all of your students, is at stake.”
“He could leave this district, go to another district and teach, and what did he learn through that process?” asked Shereka Barnes, who identified herself as a former educator.
The incident in question was at Park Hill High School earlier this month. Video sent to KCTV5 by a student shows the teacher and student standing nearly chest to chest during the argument.
The principal sent a letter to parents indicating, “a student used racist, inappropriate language, and then a staff member repeated the same racist, inappropriate language questioning the student.”
Soon after, about 80 students held a sit-in, upset that Sullinger was put on paid leave and not fired immediately.
At Thursday night’s board meeting, the superintendent addressed that, saying the district informed Sullinger on February 16th of its intent to start the legal process of terminating him, and that’s when he submitted his retirement letter.
“Just to remind you that when we work with staff members in a public school, they do have due process rights that we always follow, and so we were following those due process rights,” said Park Hill School District Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Cowherd.
The voice vote from the board accepted his retirement on a consent agenda along with multiple other items.
One person remarked that if he gets to retire, he keeps his pension on the taxpayer dime. Board spokeswoman Nicole Kirby clarified that his pension is paid by the state, not the district, and he would qualify to collect it even if he had been fired. Because it’s a retirement, she said, he cannot teach at another Missouri school but could go on to teach in Kansas. He remains on leave until his March 1st retirement date.
