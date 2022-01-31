KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Park Hill students are back in class Monday morning. They were out multiple days last week because of COVID rapidly spreading through the ranks of staffers, creating massive teacher and staff shortages.
The Park Hill School District maintains an online database chronicling COVID-19 cases among staff and students. The first week back from Winter Break, positive cases within the district skyrocketed from 121 to 460, remaining above 400 for each week since.
Weekly cases had never gotten above 100 until December.
Administrators had announced last week that they would shut down Park Hill schools for Thursday and Friday to give staff a chance to rest and recover, as there were more open staff spaces than could be properly filled.
In a letter to families, the district had said, "As this situation continues, we cannot sustain the current pace throughout the whole week, with more and more staff falling ill....We will not have enough staff to properly supervise students during the school day by the end of the week."
District administrators now hope that situation has changed, as students and staff enter a new week after four days off. They are also asking parents to consider becoming substitute teachers, as a way to keep from closing schools again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.