KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In a unanimous vote on Thursday night, the Park Hill school board approved a plan to shift school start times next fall.
District leaders worked with an advisory committee and ultimately considered 32 different options. The reason for the newly crafted plan is all in response to a nationwide bus driver shortage.
All schools will have a different start time.
Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, most middle schools in the district will begin at 7:15 a.m. High schools will start at 7:50 a.m. Meanwhile, the majority of the district’s elementary schools will start a few minutes after 9 a.m.
Right now, students who go to Renner Elementary begin school at 8:40 a.m., but next fall they’ll start at 8:15 a.m. Over at Congress Middle School, students start at 7:35 a.m., but their new time will be 7:15 a.m.
Over the course of the last few months, district leaders welcomed feedback from parents, held meetings and conducted research.
According to the school district, all the districts that are as large or larger than Park Hill have multi-tiered bus route systems.
Park Hill said that altering the start times could mean fewer drivers would be needed to cover the bus routes and it would be easier for the bus company, First Student, to hire and keep experienced bus drivers. They also said it will improve their safety, service, and savings.
Some parents are critical of the change adding that the changes could be a hardship for working parents.
According to the school district, the time recommendations came from a committee that investigated research about students’ sleep needs and considered how changing start times would impact the schools and families’ lives. The committee surveyed more than 1,000 parents and about 400 staff before an advisory committee voted on a final recommendation.
For a complete list of 2020-2021 schedules for schools in the Park Hill District, click here.
This is a change that will cause many parents and students to re-work their schedules.
For the Sadowski siblings, they’re used to planning their day around their bus schedule.
Eleanor Sadowski is 9 years old and attends Hawthorn Elementary.
“We get out there at 8 o’clock,” she said. “Then we have to wait 15 minutes in the cold for the bus to come. Then, when we finally get on the bus, we have to wait for everybody else’s stop.”
With new changes coming to their school start times, they all have different views on the matter.
Elenore and Barret Sadowski said getting out of Hawthorn Elementary later could cause them to be late to soccer and baseball practice.
“So, we’ll have to rush a lot,” said 8-year-old Barrett.
However, 11-year-old Hudson Sadowski said that despite having to wake up much earlier than he’d like it will actually help him out for his soccer practice later in the day.
“I have a negative point of view because I stay up really late at night,” he noted. “I’m going to have more time to do homework and then get ready, so it’ll be good in the afternoon,” he added.
