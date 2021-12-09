PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A couple of months ago, the Park Hill School District was facing a lawsuit regarding a slavery petition created by several students.
The district is now faced with another racially inspired incident.
This one happened on a school bus carrying students from Congress Middle School on Monday.
A bus driver used the “N” word twice in front of students.
It was all caught on camera by a student on the bus and the video was given to us by The Kansas City Defender media group.
The bus driver is heard saying, “That is not a good word to say, would you like someone to call you that?”
The student responds, “I don’t mind.”
The driver goes on to say: “So we are talking n*** right? So, you’re a n*****. You like that? I would take offense, because to me a n***** is a piece of s***. Maybe I shouldn’t have said that."
The bus driver continues to say she will not allow the use of that word on her bus.
We spoke to an inclusion expert who works with several school districts in the area.
She was sent the video and says even though the bus driver was heard trying to call the student out about using the word, she could have handled it better.
“The intent was good, the impact was not good, and the impact is you never want to say the racial pejorative “N” word in general if you’re not in the ‘in’ group," said Nicole Price, an Inclusion Expert.
The principal of the middle school sent a letter to parents saying:
“In the video that families shared with us, the bus driver used racist, inappropriate language in responding to a student who used similar language. We let ‘First Student’ know that we do not want this driver to work on any routes for the Park Hill school district anymore, and we are following our policies in handing the student’s discipline.”
The bus company says that driver is no longer employed with the company. But, instead of firing the driver and punishing the student, Price says it would be better to use this as a chance for education.
“We cannot fire our way to success. I keep advocating for a pivot from zero-tolerance policy to educating people to be smarter about these issues, so we can show up in the way we intend. We live in the Midwest. We are Midwest nice. We intend good things. We can align that intention with impact,” says Price.
In the school letter sent out to parents, it mentions that there is a crisis team available for anyone within the school impacted by this situation.
