KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Park Hill School District is warning parents after two middle school students claim a man followed after school.

A safety alert was issued Monday after two Congress Middle School students said they noticed the stranger sitting in the school parking lot and followed them as they walked to a nearby Sonic. 

The incident happened Friday afternoon. The school is located at 8150 N Congress Ave.

The students reported what they saw to their parents, who called the police.

Police found the man, but they said they did not have probable cause to arrest him, the district said.

The district described the man as middle-aged driving a green Toyota Yaris. 

