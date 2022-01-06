KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Not long after the Kansas City Council approved a new one-month mask mandate for school buildings in the city, the Park Hill School District announced an emergency meeting to discuss a mandate there.
The Park Hill School District has schools in eight cities north of the river. Several of those schools are in Kansas City.
A spokeswoman for the district said the meeting was called not in response to the city ordinance but rather because COVID cases were up in Park Hill schools and the community after winter break.
KCTV5 caught up with adults lined up in their cars for pickup at Chinn Elementary on Thursday. Several said they had opinions but didn’t want to share them publicly. The ones who did were either supportive of or indifferent to bringing back a mask mandate at the district.
“I think it’s a good thing until this Omicron gets better,” said Gail Fisher, who was picking up her grandson.
“I think the kids need to be protected, and I think our teachers need to be protected,” said parent Abbie Henry.
“Honestly, to me it doesn’t matter either way,” said Jessie Kottwitz, who has a kindergartner at the school.
She said she wasn’t even aware the district dropped its mandate.
The district’s website explained, “Because children and adults now have the opportunity to be vaccinated, we will strongly encourage everyone to wear masks, but we will no longer enforce mask-wearing starting in January.”
Thursday was only the third day for the district without a mandate.
One mom spoke to her 5th-grader about it. He told her the switch to optional hadn’t changed much yet.
“He said the majority of his class, there was maybe 2 or 3 students who didn’t wear one. But the majority said they were still more comfortable wearing one anyway,” said Carrie Blackman.
She said as far as she knew, his classmates were respectful of each other whether they wore a mask or not. She said both of her kids are vaccinated and wear masks by choice, so she’d be content with or without a mandate, though she would embrace one if it happened.
“I actually still send [my daughter] to school every day with a mask,” remarked parent DaQuavius Johnson. “The CDC feels that it helps. They’re the professionals, not me.”
Henry was the most ardent in supporting a mask mandate. She was upset when it ended and eager to see it return. She’s a nurse at a local hospital and said the strain of COVID on her job has been exhausting.
“It’s very stressful. I work on the maternity ward, and we have the most pregnant moms with COVID that we’ve ever had since the beginning of this whole ordeal,” she lamented.
Fisher contended it’s not just about the healthy kids but about the entire community. She raised the example of her granddaughter.
“My grandson who goes here has a sister with Type 1 diabetes. They are both vaccinated and everything, but I still think extra protection is good,” Fisher said.
The Park Hill Board of Education emergency meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the district office. It will be open to the public for in-person attendance. It will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
Public comment will take place solely through written submissions. They must be emailed to the board secretary at boardsecretary@parkhill.k12.mo.us by 1 p.m. Friday so that the board can read all the comments before the meeting.
The district’s COVID dashboard does not yet contain data for after winter break. A spokeswoman said that information is being compiled to present at Friday’s meeting.
Lee’s Summit’s school board voted 6-to-1 Thursday to reinstate its mask requirement beginning Friday and until February 3. A presentation indicated hundreds of students and more than 50 staff members tested positive since returning from break.
