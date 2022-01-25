KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Park Hill school district is canceling classes Thursday and Friday because of a high number of staff out sick.
The district announced Tuesday that it is facing a "staffing crisis" because of employees becoming sick. All schools, offices, facilities and programs will be closed on Thursday and Friday of this week.
Evening activities may still be available, but this will be determined on a case-by-case basis to see if enough staff will be available.
No alternative methods of instruction (AMI) days will be used because there is not enough healthy staff members to utilize online learning. The district also said the two days will not be made up at the end of the school year.
The district reminded families how they can help during this time. They asked families to keep their kids home when they are sick, and also asked parents and guardians to consider applying to be a substitute for the district.
You can read the entire announcement from the district by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.