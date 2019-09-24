LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Liberty Memorial Central Middle School was only on lockdown for less than an hour and most students finished the day like normal, but in that time, police and parents rushed to the school.
Connor Austin was relieved to see his aunt after the morning his school went through.
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Austin said.
The 7th grader was in band class when an announcement came over the intercom that the school was on lockdown.
“Just hearing everyone so silent in that tiny room was pretty unnerving,” Austin said.
Ashly Osburn was worried after her children and her niece, Willow, texted her about a possible threat at the school, a rumor about a student with a weapon.
“I waited because I know when they're on lockdown, you can't go in or out,” Osburn said.
“We went inside and checked the building. The police department discovered there was no threat,” Patrick Compton, the Lawrence Police Spokesperson told KCTV5 News.
“You hear about all the school shootings. I came and got my kids,” Osburn said.
The school says some of them tried to force a window open in Willow's class.
“When it wouldn't open, he started hitting the glass,” Willow said.
One of her sixth-grade classmates tried to help.
“A kid picked up a desk and threw it at the window,” Willow said.
Police say a few students had already climbed out when they arrived.
No students were seriously hurt and the school resumed classes once they lifted the lockdown.
