BENTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The parents of a 4-year-old girl who was murdered this week in Benton County, MO have been arrested and charged with multiple counts.
Mary Mast, 29, and James Mast, 28, were arrested Thursday evening in Stover, MO., according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Mary Mast will be charged with endangering the welfare of the child in the first-degree resulting in death and domestic assault.
James Mast will be charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree resulting in death and endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree resulting in serious physical injury.
The couple's infant son and 2-year-old son have been placed in protective custody.
The 4-year-old girl died after being dunked in an icy pond and beaten by two neighbors who claimed it was necessary to remove a “demon."
Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, were charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.
"Additional interviews have been held with family members, both local and out of state, as well as others who know the parties involved," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "None of the actions contained in this case are condoned by the church they attended. The investigation done so far indicates that this is an isolated incident and NOT the actions of a cult."
