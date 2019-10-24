Parents, locals jarred after young pedestrians are hit by SUV

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – There was a scary incident at a busy intersection in Overland Park Thursday as several young pedestrians heading to school were hospitalized after being hit by an SUV.
As multiple schools in the area let out for the day, many parents were still in shock about the accident that happened in the morning. Some parents were clutching their kids’ hands a little tighter as they crossed 87th Street.
“It was at 7:30 in the morning,” said Miriam, a parent. “Nobody wants to start their day like that.”
Police said three of the children who were struck are sisters. Their friend and a parent were also involved in the accident, which happened as they were getting ready to cross the street and go to school.
One woman's children heard the crash when it happened.
“We were all getting ready, because the girls were getting ready for school, and from their room they were getting dressed,” Miriam said. “They came running to me saying they heard a loud crash and some kids screaming."
Officer John Lacy said, “There was vehicle waiting to make a left hand turn on Grant. It was traveling eastbound. While that vehicle entered into the intersection, a vehicle traveling westbound on 87th at Grant disobeyed a red light, striking that vehicle.”
The impact of that collision resulted in the vehicles hitting the pedestrians, leaving one of the young girls in critical condition.
“For sure not what I expected,” said Brad Kellerman, a sales associate at K&K Flyfishers. “That kind of caught me off guard.”
Unfortunately, accidents happening at the intersection near Kellerman’s job are not uncommon.
“You hear brakes daily,” he said. “You are just waiting to hear the crash after.”
He hopes that after this accident drivers will be more mindful and careful.
“You can move pretty quick through it, really, going all ways,” Kellerman said. “You combine that with having three schools, really, in walking distance from here, there’s a lot that can go wrong. So, kind of mind your speed. Be aware.”
The good news is that, at this time, the young girl who was in critical condition has been upgraded to stable.
As for the drivers involved in this case, police are still reviewing the footage and say citations are pending.
Parents, locals jarred after young pedestrians are hit by SUV
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – There was a scary incident at a busy intersection in Overland Park Thursday as several young pedestrians heading to school were hospitalized after being hit by an SUV.
As multiple schools in the area let out for the day, many parents were still in shock about the accident that happened in the morning. Some parents were clutching their kids’ hands a little tighter in the afternoon as they crossed 87th Street.
“It was at 7:30 in the morning,” said Miriam, a parent. “Nobody wants to start their day like that.”
Police said three of the children who were struck are sisters. Their friend and a parent were also involved in the accident, which happened as they were getting ready to cross the street and go to school.
“We were all getting ready, because the girls were getting ready for school, and from their room they were getting dressed,” Miriam said. “They came running to me saying they heard a loud crash and some
Officer John Lacy said, “There was vehicle waiting to make a left hand turn on Grant. It was traveling eastbound. While that vehicle entered into the intersection, a vehicle traveling westbound on 87th at Grant disobeyed a red light, striking that vehicle.”
The impact of that collision resulted in the vehicles hitting four of the pedestrians, leaving one of the young girls in critical condition.
“For sure not what I expected,” said Brad Kellerman, a sales associate at K&K Flyfishers. “That kind of caught me off guard.”
Unfortunately, accidents happening at the intersection near Kellerman’s job is not uncommon.
“You hear brakes daily,” he said. “You are just waiting to hear the crash after.”
He hopes that after this accident drivers more mindful and careful.
“You can move pretty quick through it, really, going all ways,” Kellerman said. “You combine that with having three schools, really, in walking distance from here. There’s a lot that can go wrong. So, kind of mind your speed. Be aware.”
The good news is that, at this time, the young girl who was in critical condition has been upgraded to stable.
As for the drivers involved in this case, police are still reviewing the footage and say citations are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.