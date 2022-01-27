OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A man who is accused of stabbing and killing a man in Shawnee in 2018 has pleaded no contest to his murder charge.
Vincenzo Lucasta of Paola submitted his plea Wednesday to a charge of Second Degree Intentional Murder in the death of David Paterno.
On August 8, 2018, Shawnee police were dispatched to the area of 51st and Monticello around 1 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. At the scene, police found Paterno unresponsive. Paterno was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Lucasta was arrested five days after Paterno's death. He was originally charged with premeditated first degree murder.
Lucasta will be sentenced on April 14 at 9 a.m. in Johnson County.
