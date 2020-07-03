GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The authorities have identified a 40-year-old from Paola who died in a crash on Thursday.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to W. 303rd Street and Lonestar Road just before 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a pickup truck in a ditch and in high grass following a one-vehicle accident. There was extensive damage.

While searching the scene, they found a man in his 40s pinned under the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, the authorities said the victim had been identified as Lucas J. Wobker.

No foul play is suspected.

