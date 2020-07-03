MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The authorities have identified a 40-year-old from Paola who died in a crash on Thursday.
According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to W. 303rd Street and Lonestar Road just before 4:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a pickup truck in a ditch and in high grass following a one-vehicle accident. There was extensive damage.
While searching the scene, they found a man in his 40s pinned under the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, the authorities said the victim had been identified as Lucas J. Wobker.
No foul play is suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.