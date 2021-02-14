PAOLA, KS (KCTV) – According to Fire Chief Andy Martin, the Paola Fire Department is using their gym as a warming shelter.
They said it will be open today and Monday on an interim basis so people have a clean and warm place to go.
The chief noted that there have been recent issues with vandalism in the bathroom, so he asks that people “treat the facility respectfully so we can continue to offer this benefit to the public.”
He also reiterated the “if you see something, say something” premise and asked people to “keep an eye out.”
People are also asked to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Paola Fire Department is located at 202 E. Wea.
