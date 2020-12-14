Ultimate Gray and Illuminating make a beautiful color combination for living rooms, kitchens, exteriors, and more. Learn how to incorporate these trending colors into your home.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Move over Classic Blue, your year is over. 

Pantone recently announced that the color of 2021 is actually two colors -- Illuminating, a lemon-like yellow, and Ultimate Gray.

Pantone says the reason behind this pick is "two independent colors that come together to create an aspirational color pairing, conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine-filled day."

Pantone’s color of the year choices, are designed to reflect trends in art, fashion, film and design. They've become symbolic of what's happening in society. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.