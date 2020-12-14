KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Move over Classic Blue, your year is over.

+3 Pantone chooses a classic for its 2020 Color of the Year You can expect to see a lot of blue next year. Pantone announced Wednesday night that its 2020 Color of the Year is Classic Blue, a shade reminiscent of the sky at dusk.

Pantone recently announced that the color of 2021 is actually two colors -- Illuminating, a lemon-like yellow, and Ultimate Gray.

Pantone says the reason behind this pick is "two independent colors that come together to create an aspirational color pairing, conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine-filled day."

Pantone’s color of the year choices, are designed to reflect trends in art, fashion, film and design. They've become symbolic of what's happening in society.