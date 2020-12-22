GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- While fewer people are planning on traveling during the pandemic, some on the road don’t have a choice.
Truckers are essential workers keeping the country moving and now, new drivers are needed to meet demand.
Roadmaster Driving School in Grandview teaches and certifies new drivers.
“People don’t realize how important trucking is,” said Quincy Jones, an Instructor at Roadmaster. “it’s the life force of America.”
This year, the school is getting a lot of interest from people making a career change.
“I lost my job, but I saw trucks were still moving so I thought that would be a safe bet to go into,” said Patrick Woods, a new driver.
The Roadmaster course helps drivers get the experience they need behind the wheel in just four weeks.
“I like to say we're the fastest road to success,” said Brad Ball, Roadmaster president. “We've got a lot of carriers trying to fill those seats.
Driver turnover in the industry is creating demand, especially with more people shopping from home. In some cases that means higher wages. A starting trucker can make $50,000 to $70,000 a year, depending on how far they’re willing to travel.
“We’ve always said trucking is recession proof,” said Ball. “Now we know it’s pandemic proof.”
“It's a huge sacrifice, but it's got great benefits,” said Woods. “You're doing the right thing for other people.”
For information on the trucking industry, click here.
