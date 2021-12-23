KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A couple of overnight homicides in Kansas City on Thursday morning put the city over the top for its second deadliest year on record, trailing only last year.
Officers responded just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment on Linwood Boulevard at Montgall Avenue in reference to a prowler. When police got there, eyewitnesses told them there was a fight in front of the building.
At some point during the fight, the suspect cut the victim, then ran away. Officers tried to help the victim and got EMS to transport him, but he died at the hospital, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police are talking with eyewitnesses and canvassing the scene for any evidence.
In another overnight incident, a person was shot and killed sometime before 4 a.m. at Northeast Ridgeway Avenue near North Cambridge Avenue, northeast of Winnetonka High School.
Eyewitnesses told police there was a fight in a front yard, and one man shot another, then left. Police caught up with a person of interest a few blocks away and arrested him. The man who was shot died at the hospital, police said.
Those two homicides bring the yearly total in Kansas City to 154, making it the second deadliest year on record. This year's homicides have now surpassed the 153 homicides from 1993.
Last year was the deadliest year ever for the city, with 179 homicides. The five deadliest years for Kansas City are as follows:
- 2020 - 179 homicides
- 2021 - 154 so far
- 1993 - 153
- 2019 - 151
- 2017 - 151
KCTV5 uses the Kansas City Police Department's official Daily Homicide Analysis tracker for its totals.
