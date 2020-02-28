BLUE SPRINGS, MO. (KCTV) — Two 21-year-old men have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Blue Springs teenager that happened in 2017.

Taron Thompson and Javonte Tiger were charged Friday in Jackson County with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting happened in December 2017.

Colby Stephenson was found dead in the front yard of a home in the 1700 block of NW 6th Street in Blue Springs.

Prosecutors have requested $200,000 bonds for both men.