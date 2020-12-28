KANSAS CITY (KCTV5) – While students are learning from home, artists are taking over the lunchroom at Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy.
As spray paint fills the air five muralists are creating portraits for the girls to look up to, both literally and figuratively.
“When we have heroes, when we have people, we can look up to it gives us a reason to move forward,” said enrichment teacher David Muhammad. “Because, we find inspiration.”
The murals are a mix of women living today, like 23-year-old Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, and fictional women of color.
“The year has been going by really fast,” said Academy student Teeba Hassan. “So, when I walk in and see different walls in the cafeteria I’ll be surprised.”
Fifth and sixth graders at KCGPA created presentations for the artists, so they could give their input on what the murals should look like. From colors to metaphors and phrases, it was all discussed.
“Seeing something that every side of a student can have or has been through. Or, something that’s just fun,” said student Jasmin Chatman. “Maybe if you’re having a bad day you can look up on the wall and say, ‘oh cool’ this is a piece of encouragement.”
“Your work is manifested through this. This is your vision. This is yours,” Muhammad said. “I think it will make them value it and it will make them be empowered to say, ‘yeah, when they ask me for my opinion I’m going to speak up. Or, as a matter of fact I might not even wait. I’m just going to tell them my opinion.’ I think it’s laid a foundation for the remainder of our school.”
KCGPA was founded just last year. With a focus on diversity, students are surrounded by peers that look like them.
70 percent are Black, 15 percent Hispanic, 7 percent identify as multiple races, 6 percent of students are White and 1 percent are Asian.
Most art in the U.S. doesn’t reflect those numbers.
“We were always being reminded of the beauty of those who don’t look like us,” said first-time muralist Warren Harvey. “It was a conditioning to see beauty in things other than ourselves. So, the children growing up seeing this art, they are being conditioned they are being guided to see the beauty in themselves.”
“There’s a celebration that people are different and have different ideas and different backgrounds and different ways of speaking and that can be beautiful,” said 5th Grade Science, Tech and Engineering teacher Rita-Marie Raach. “You don’t have to acclimate. You can express who you are.”
Harvey said he’s elated for his first mural to be a part of this project. Knowing who will view his art every day makes it even more meaningful.
“When you see the beauty in yourself you show up differently,” said Harvey. “You’re able to show up in life differently because you have a self-respect. It’s absolutely imperative.”
The school’s appetite for breaking down barriers is already working. While she was learning from home Jasmin Chatman started her own slime business with encouragement from her teachers and mother.
“I hope that I’ll be very successful,” said Chatman.
KCGPA said the mindset of knowing they can reach their goals and grow while doing it is all they want for their students.
