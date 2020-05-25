LAKE OF THE OZARKS (KCTV) -- A video showing packed bars and pools at The Lake of the Ozarks grabbed the attention of many on this Memorial Day Weekend.
KCTV5's Amy Anderson spoke to a Blue Springs woman who was a part of the crowd.
“We were walking down and when we got closer and closer we could just hear the people," said Jodi Atkins.
Atkins said she was as shocked as anyone who walked up to the scene at Backwater Jack's Bar and Grill over the weekend.
“My jaw dropped," she said. "I had to whip my phone and take a video just cause I was really overwhelmed.”
Atkins and her friends made the decision to join the party. Atkins admits alcohol may have affected her judgment that day, but says she has no regrets and plans to stay home for a few days to make sure she doesn’t risk getting her parents or anyone else sick.
“Of course I was a little bit concerned but we were there to have a good time and we did," she said.
Atkins knows these videos are getting nationwide notoriety, but she has some thoughts on that.
“It’s to each their own," she said. "Everyone’s always going to have an opinion about anything that you do you just kind of have to do what you feel is right for yourself.”
