KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News talked to the bar owner of Tequila KC about what was going on in the surveillance video that was used to identify the suspects.
He says there was a fight between one of the suspects and other people in the bar earlier in the night. The suspect was put out of the bar. He told people inside he was coming back to shoot everyone.
“I called the police and then I called 20 minutes later. I called back again and I asked them, ‘Why is it taking so long?’ I said, ‘This guy could shoot anybody, he could have a gun and could be shooting anybody.’ He told me they were having problems somewhere else. When I waited like 20 minutes, it took them a least another ten minutes and something was going to happen in 20-30 minutes, something was going to happen, but if they would’ve got there on time, maybe they would’ve prevented all this,” the owner of Tequila KC told KCTV5 News.
The owner says the suspect came back with another person and they both started shooting, hitting nine people, killing four. He says one shooter went specifically after people he’d fought with earlier that night.
“When people heard the first shots, everybody started running, so the other guy was just shooting at anything just straight up, he just went left and right, left and right. The other one, he wasn’t targeting anybody because he didn’t know anybody, he wasn’t there the first time, the first time he just came by himself,” the owner of Tequila KC said.
The owner of Tequila KC says the bar will be closed for a while out of respect for the victims. He's not sure whether it will be open in the future.
The security guard didn't show up to the bar Saturday night. The owner says if he reopens, he will not operate without a security guard again.
