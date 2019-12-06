KANSAS CITY (KCTV) – The owner of a West Bottoms restaurant soon to close its doors now faces criminal charges.

A warrant was issued for Rockstar Burgers restaurant owner Brian Smith for second-degree domestic assault and felony armed criminal action. He is currently in custody at the Platte County Jail.

Smith told KCTV5 News earlier this week that he planned on closing the doors to his business on Monday.

A campaign online has been calling for Rockstar Burgers to be shut down over what some claimed were “illegal activities” involving Smith.

The business, which is located at 1611 Genessee Street, opened in late 2015.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News & KCTV5.com for updates.