KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The owner of a Kansas City business confirmed to KCTV5 News that he is shutting it down.
Rockstar Burgers, located at 1611 Genessee Street, will officially close on Monday, December 9 according to owner Brian Smith.
An online campaign has been calling for the restaurant to be shut down because of what it calls “illegal activities” involving Smith.
The business started in late 2015.
This is a developing story. Please tune to KCTV5 News and stay with KCTV5.com for updates.
