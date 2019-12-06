KANSAS CITY (KCTV) – The owner of a West Bottoms restaurant that recently closed its doors is now facing criminal charges.

A warrant was issued for Rockstar Burgers restaurant owner Brian Smith for second-degree domestic assault and felony armed criminal action. He is currently in custody at the Platte County Jail without bond.

Smith told KCTV5 News earlier this week that he planned on closing the doors to his business on Monday.

However, when KCTV5 News went to the location on Friday, a sign was up that said "CLOSED INDEFINITELY" and the windows were covered.

A campaign online has been calling for Rockstar Burgers to be shut down over what some claimed were “illegal activities” involving Smith.

The business, which is located at 1611 Genessee Street, opened in late 2015.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking any other possible victims of Smith to contact police.

