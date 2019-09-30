KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Jackson County prosecutor says a Kansas City tow operator forged state forms in order to illegally tow vehicles from parking lots in the city.
The operator, 41-year-old Allen T. Bloodworth, is now facing 31 counts of forgery according to a release from the office of prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
The charges stem from a string of incidents between April and November of 2017.
Court records state that Bloodworth’s towing company, Private Party Impound LLC, was illegally towing abandoned vehicles from private properties after first forging the names of area apartment or property managers on the required state form that would authorize the tows.
After investigation, police learned that the individuals whose names had been forged had not given permission for the tow company to use their names.
The case into this operation is still open, and investigators are asking anyone with any relevant information to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5000.
