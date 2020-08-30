KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City said they still have a lot of questions about what led up to a shooting overnight.
Four people were shot in the same parking lot where a gunman opened fire back in January and hit 15 people.
That shooting happened at the 9ine Ultra Lounge off Noland Road. Today’s shooting was just a few doors down.
KCTV5’s Amy Anderson spent Sunday learning more about what happened.
9ine Ultra Lounge owner Alphonso Hodge talked with her over the phone about the overnight shooting.
He said, “We’ve been struggling to make ends meet, you know what I mean? So, for this to happen, it’s just… it’s just sad.”
“I’m actually still trying to get information on it from the detective,” Hodge added.
Kansas City police said they will be checking area surveillance cameras, but for now it appears a disagreement inside the club may have spilled over into the parking lot.
A total of four people were shot. Many of them were left with critical injuries.
Hodge said he checked his own surveillance video and it was clear it didn’t happen right in front of the club. However, it may have happened across the parking lot just outside of his camera’s view.
Hodge said there were no fights that he was aware of. He said he locked up and left the club just before 2 a.m.
The shooting happened just after.
Dakota Weitrick works at a video store just across the parking lot from where the shooting happened.
“It’s a little disappointing, but it’s not surprising at all,” he said. “About 2:15, I got a call. My alarm system went off and the company couldn’t verify that it was a false alarm, so I had to come out here.”
He said the lot was packed with police officers when he arrived and that, more than anything, violence in the area makes him worry for the safety of his coworkers and customers.
“I hate to see it so close to regular customers,” he said. “I appreciate people that voluntarily come here on a regular basis. Upsetting to know that we have something like that’s so close to us.”
At this point, there’s no suspect information to pass along. Police believe it was a group of people firing shots at each other, but they say they should know much more tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.