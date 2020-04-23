KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Drivers on northbound Interstate 635 were stopped cold in their tracks Thursday afternoon when an overturned tractor-trailer carrying frozen broccoli blocked all traffic.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of I-635 and I-70.
Drivers were being detoured around the crash and were advised to use an alternate route.
As of 3 p.m., KHP officials had no word on any injuries from the wreck.
