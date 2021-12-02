GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- An hours-long standoff with a suspect inside a home in Grain Valley ended early Thursday morning with the man taking his own life, police say.
Grain Valley police and Jackson County deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Northwest Woodbury Drive, west of Buckner Tarsney Road.
Authorities knew the man had a large bond out, and tried to get him to give himself up. Instead, he barricaded himself inside for several hours, during which the area was shut down to traffic, police said.
Shortly before 3 a.m., police and deputies went into the home and found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. They have not released the man's name or what he was wanted for.
