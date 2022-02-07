KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An overnight shooting victim died early Monday morning at North Kansas City Hospital.
Kansas City police said the shooting happened at East Seventh Street and Spruce Avenue. The shooting victim ended up at the hospital a short time later and died.
Police said they will have more information shortly.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
