KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An overnight shooting victim died early Monday morning at North Kansas City Hospital.
He has been identified as 22-year-old Eduardo Salazar.
Kansas City police found a crime scene at E. 7th Street and Spruce Avenue. Their preliminary information indicated the shooting happened there.
There were two victims in this shooting. Both arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.
One of them was treated for serious injuries. The other, Salazar, died at the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.