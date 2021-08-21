KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after a Friday night motorcycle accident.
According to Kansas City police, the accident happened near 37th Street and Antioch Road.
A GMC Terrain was traveling south on Antioch when it made a U-turn in the roadway to park in front of a house. A Kawasaki bike was headed north on Antioch and saw the GMC turning.
When the driver of the Kawasaki started breaking, he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the rear of the GMC. He was then ejected from the bike.
The motorcycle continued across the roadway and struck a blue Honda Civic.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after. No other injuries were reported.
No names have been released.
