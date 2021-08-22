KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after an overnight stabbing in Kansas City.
Around 11:15 Saturday night, police were called to 118th and Delmar on an outside disturbance.
When police arrived, they found an adult male with apparent stab wounds in a vehicle who was unresponsive.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was declared deceased.
The name of the victim was not released.
So far, authorities say they have one person of interest detained at the scene and are processing the scene for evidence.
This is the 100th homicide this year in KCMO.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.
