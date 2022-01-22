KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One person has died in an overnight fire in KCK.
Crews were called to the 2600 block of N. 20th Street around 11 p.m. Friday to a residential fire. Crews then spent the next few hours battling the 2 alarm house fire.
One person was confirmed dead by the fire department. No other reports of injuries have been released.
It's unclear at this time what started the blaze.
