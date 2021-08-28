INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police are working an overnight crash that left one person dead and several injured.
The accident happened around 11:30 Friday night when a Ford Explorer crossed the centerline on US 24 Highway and struck a Subaru head-on. The Ford then continued westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a Chrysler minivan before overturning and coming to rest on its side.
The driver of the Ford was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the Ford was transported to the hospital with probable serious injuries.
The driver and two passengers in the Subaru had minor injuries treated at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The name of the driver of the Ford will be released after family has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.