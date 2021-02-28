LOS ANGELES (KCTV/AP) — Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis won his first Golden Globe Award on Sunday night.
Sudeikis, who stars in "Ted Lasso," won for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy.
You can watch his speech here:
Jason Sudeikis just won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and we got his first reaction "backstage!" pic.twitter.com/sPHaERsmaG— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Complete list of nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards:
- Best motion picture, drama: “Nomadland”
- Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”
- Best actor, motion picture musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
- Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Best supporting actress, motion picture: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian.”
- Best limited series or TV movie: “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Best actress, limited series or television movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit.”
- Best drama TV series: “The Crown”
- Best actress, television series, drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
- Best actor, television series, drama: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
- Best supporting actress, television: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
- Best comedy or musical TV series: “Schitt’s Creek”
- Best actor, television series, musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Best actress, motion picture musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”
- Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
- Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”
- Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Best animated movie: “Soul”
- Best original song: “Io Sì (Seen)”
- Best original score, motion picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”
- Best motion picture, foreign language: “Minari”
