OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Overland Park City Manager’s Office announced Monday that it would not be possible to pursue federal CARES funds for use at the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex located at 13700 Switzer Road due to an anticipated shortened time frame to implement the project.
“Overland Park Ward 6 Council Member Scott Hamblin advised the City Manager that he intends to notify the City Council at Monday’s, Nov. 2, regular Council meeting that he will introduce, at the Nov. 16 City Council meeting, a motion to rescind the Council’s approval of purchase and authorization for the Mayor to execute an agreement regarding the soccer complex video broadcasting project using CARES funding. Pending this consideration, no work on camera installation would begin prior to Nov 17,” the city said.
Due to a requirement that all work funded by CARES has to be completed by December 30th, 2020, city officials believe the work could not be completed in time.
“Under an allocation of CARES Act funds from Johnson County, designated only for municipal operations, Overland Park proposed installation of a video broadcasting technology for remote viewing of matches at the soccer complex. Live broadcasting would provide a safe alternative and allow family, friends and others to watch rather than attend a game and minimize exposure and transmission of COVID-19,” the city continued.
The city said they do not plan to take further action to complete the project and no CARES Act funding will be used for it.
