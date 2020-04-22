OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – An Overland Park school administrator’s life goal of running in the Boston Marathon was spoiled this week by the coronavirus, but his community stepped up to help bring his racing dream to him.

Shawnee Mission North High School Associate Principal Dave Ewers has been working toward earning a spot in the Boston Marathon for years. His 3:07:35 finish in a 2018 race in Indianapolis allowed him to qualify and eventually be accepted into the Beantown race, which was originally scheduled for Monday.

“I jumped up and down and broke down, so that was actually a really special moment,” Ewers recalled when he learned of his qualification.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, the Boston Marathon was postponed, and so was the dream of this first-time participant.

“In the grand scheme of what’s going on in the world today, not getting to run a race even though I worked hard for it, it’s not that big of a deal,” Ewers said.

Still, it was a disappointment to the associate principal, a feeling he shared with his coworkers.

Ewers said he was planning to just get a long run in on the day the marathon was supposed to happen, but little did he know the school district and community had something up their sleeves to show their support.

Some of the school staff made a designated 22.4 mile route for Ewers that passed by each one of their homes. They also shared the route with the teachers and families of Shawnee Mission North.

“They were all along the whole route,” Ewers explained. “I mean, I probably didn’t go two miles without seeing somebody, which was just unbelievable.”

The cheers went on for miles and miles until the very end. Ewers said he even went back out and ran the remaining 3.8 miles, just to be sure, a sign of the dedication shown by this educator to always cross the finish line.