Overland Park has released new still images in the fatal police shooting of John Albers. He was shot and killed during a mental health call in January of 2018.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park has released new still images in the fatal police shooting of John Albers.

He was shot and killed during a mental health call in January of 2018.

The images are from dash camera video, which was already released.

You may remember that the FBI is investigating this case.

KCTV5 News recently revealed a timeline in the case, which shows the prosecutor made the decision to not charge the officer even though crime scene reports and some dash camera video was pulled later.

Steve Howe’s office says it will publicly address this case, but that has yet to happen.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.