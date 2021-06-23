OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park has released new still images in the fatal police shooting of John Albers.
He was shot and killed during a mental health call in January of 2018.
The images are from dash camera video, which was already released.
You may remember that the FBI is investigating this case.
KCTV5 News recently revealed a timeline in the case, which shows the prosecutor made the decision to not charge the officer even though crime scene reports and some dash camera video was pulled later.
Steve Howe’s office says it will publicly address this case, but that has yet to happen.
