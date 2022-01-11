Overland Park police trying to ID suspects after employee is injured trying to stop shoplifter

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman after an employee confronted someone stealing from a store and was injured.
According to the OPPD, the incident happened last Wednesday in the 11200 block of W. 95th St. That would be over by the Oak Park Mall area, on W. 95th Street between Quivira Road and Nieman Road. However, the police department doesn’t specify which store this incident happened at.
An employee, who is a loss prevention officer, told police that the female suspect left the store without paying for merchandise. Then, the employee confronted the suspect outside the business.
At that point, two male suspects got out of a silver sedan and battered the employee.
The employee sustained minor injuries, but she will recover according to the police.
All three of the suspects got back into the car, which may have been a Nissan, and left the scene going toward W. 95th Street. Their direction of travel after that is unknown.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Overland Park Police Department’s lead investigator at 913-344-8735.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.