Overland Park police trying to ID person of interest in car theft

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is looking to identify a person of interest in connection with a car theft.
According to police, the car was stolen near W. 129th St. and Pflumm on Thursday around 6:50 a.m.
Moments before, the suspect entered a business and was caught on surveillance video (pictured).
The stolen vehicle was later found in Kansas City, Kansas by OPPD detectives and KCK officers.
As the authorities were trying to stop the stolen car, the driver rammed two patrol vehicles.
That suspect was able to get away and the vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of W. 121st St. and Nall.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPPD at 913-344-8735 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
