OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park police need your help in a theft and assault investigation.
According to the police, there was a felony grab and run theft, as well as an assault, in the 9500 block of Quivira on Nov. 14 at 8:45 p.m.
The individuals were last seen leaving a business in a red SUV with an unknown license plate.
The police said they are trying to identify the individuals pictured in connection with the case.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
