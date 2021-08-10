OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department will be joining in a statewide crackdown on drunk and impaired driving from Aug. 20 until Labor Day on Sept. 6.
Local and state law enforcement will be taking part in "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." It is a campaign supported by a federal grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
The police department notes that more than 10,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2019.
Overland Park police then added the following, encouraging people not to drive under the influence:
"Impaired driving fatalities every day are the direct result of decisions people make. Driving after consuming ANY potentially impairing substance is a decision YOU make.
You know that it is wrong and dangerous. You tell yourself you won’t do it again, but you do. It’s time to stop.
Start a new habit, the habit of NOT driving to situations where you will be tempted to drink or partake in other impairing substances. Ask to ride with a non-drinking friend, designate a driver, or use one of the many other options available. Start today."
The OPPD adds, "You can always count on this department to vigorously enforce impaired driving and other traffic laws, not just during this enforcement campaign but all through the year."
