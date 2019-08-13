OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is seeking help locating a missing woman.
Silvia Pearson left her home on Monday morning and has not returned.
This is extremely out of character for her, and her family is concerned.
Pearson is 5'7" tall and weighs 146 pounds.
If you know of her location or have seen her, please contact the Overland Park police at 913-344-8750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.