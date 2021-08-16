Overland Park police seek help after car stolen with $50,000+ worth of medical equipment inside

Police say the suspect arrived in a silver four-door compact sedan. The suspect exited the silver sedan, and entered into a 2020 Jeep Compass with Kansas plates 942PFT. 

 OPPD

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are seeking a person of interest after a vehicle was stolen with more than $50,000 worth of medical equipment inside. 

Overland Park police responded to the area of Indian Creek and Roe Boulevard on Aug. 11 in reference to a stolen auto.

Police say the suspect arrived in a silver four-door compact sedan. The suspect exited the silver sedan, and entered into a 2020 Jeep Compass with Kansas plates 942PFT. 

The suspect later returned and retrieved the silver four door sedan, police said.

If you have any information, please contact the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS or Det. Sgt. Roger Griffith at 913-890-1359.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.