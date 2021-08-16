Overland Park police seek help after car stolen with $50,000+ worth of medical equipment inside

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are seeking a person of interest after a vehicle was stolen with more than $50,000 worth of medical equipment inside.
Overland Park police responded to the area of Indian Creek and Roe Boulevard on Aug. 11 in reference to a stolen auto.
Police say the suspect arrived in a silver four-door compact sedan. The suspect exited the silver sedan, and entered into a 2020 Jeep Compass with Kansas plates 942PFT.
The suspect later returned and retrieved the silver four door sedan, police said.
If you have any information, please contact the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS or Det. Sgt. Roger Griffith at 913-890-1359.
