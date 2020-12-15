William Scott

William Scott, 33, was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday near College Boulevard and Switzer Road in Overland Park.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park police are searching for a missing man.

Scott is 5’11” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last known to be driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss edition pickup truck with Kansas temporary license number C594409.

If you see him, please call the Overland Park Police Department

