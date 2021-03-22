Overland Park police say they stopped driver doing 149 mph on I-435

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park police pulled over a driver on Sunday for going 149 miles per hour on Interstate 435.
The driver's excuse? She thought she was only doing 129 mph.
An officer stopped the driver at 1-435 and U.S. 69 Highway. She was issued a citation.
Police say she will have patrols on I-435 and 69 Highway looking for speeders.
We are still enforcing the speed limit on I-435. This driver told the officer, "when I looked down at the speedometer, I was doing 128 mph". Well, the officer locked her vehicle speed at 149 mph. SLOW DOWN! pic.twitter.com/IcGfq5apaq— Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) March 22, 2021
