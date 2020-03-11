OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -The Overland Park Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing 89-year-old man.
Wendell E. Lady is described as a white male, being 5 feet, 10 inches in height, weighing 160lbs with brown eyes and bald.
Lady was last seen driving in the area of Pflumm and W.119th Street. He was last seen wearing a white sweater, and a blue windbreaker.
Lady was last seen driving a silver 2014 Toyota Rav4 bearing Kansas plate 266 CTW.
Police said Lady suffers from a medical condition and which requires medication.
Anyone with information should contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.