OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -The Overland Park Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing 89-year-old man.

Wendell E. Lady is described as a white male, being 5 feet, 10 inches in height, weighing 160lbs with brown eyes and bald.

Lady was last seen driving in the area of Pflumm and W.119th Street. He was last seen wearing a white sweater, and a blue windbreaker.

Lady was last seen driving a silver 2014 Toyota Rav4 bearing Kansas plate 266 CTW.

Police said Lady suffers from a medical condition and which requires medication.

Anyone with information should contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

