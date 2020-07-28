OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Overland Park police released 19 minutes of bodycam footage from last Friday. That’s the night four protesters were arrested on a residential street after 9 p.m.
“Please, do your thing tonight, we just can’t have anyone in the street,” Overland Park police can be heard saying in one of the bodycam videos.
The first of three bodycam videos show two officers touching base with protesters around 8 p.m.
Protesters agree to stay off the streets.
Overland Park police: We appreciate it, we appreciate you guys.
Protester: We’re on the same page.
Overland Park police: Be safe tonight.
The second video is from around 9:10 p.m. The sun is going down and police are responding in tactical gear. Protesters are marching down 116th Street and have confrontations with homeowners.
Overland Park police: Sidewalk please. Sidewalk please.
Officers are heard throughout the videos asking people to get out of the street.
Four minutes into the video, you see officers arresting a woman.
Overland Park police: You don’t want to listen, this is what happens.
A protester named Marisa: I was trying to go to the sidewalk! I was going to the sidewalk!
Overland Park police: No, no, we’re done.
Officers tell her to stop moving as they try to zip tie her hands behind her back while she calls out to her husband.
Marisa: Darrien, help!
Then her husband comes running full speed towards her and the officers surrounding her. Officers take him down while others manage the rest of the crowd.
The man, Darrien Richmond, is now charged with battery on a police officer.
KCTV5 News showed the video to a former cop, turned criminal justice professor with a doctorate in criminology.
“Nobody should be out raged that that gentleman was arrested. He literally bum rushed officers. The police officers had no way of knowing what his intent was at that time. He could’ve been very dangerous to the officer to answer the woman that they were attempting to arrest at that point,” criminologist Philip Stinson said.
A third video has another perspective of that interaction. Richmond collides with an officer and then gets cuffed.
Overland Park police: Just chill man. Just chill. Just chill.
Darrien: My wife wasn’t doing anything wrong! Leave my wife alone!
Stinson has reviewed hundreds of cell phone videos and bodycam videos from protests across the country.
“This is one of the few I’ve actually seen police officers where I could not find a crime committed by an officer during the video footage,” Stinson said.
He was concerned at first that officers did not have name badges on and did not respond to protesters repeated requests for them.
Protester: Name and badge number please sir!
Name badges are required by law in some states.
“There’s a long history as to why that is. Frankly one of them is that during protest and street in counters, police officers need to be identifiable to the citizens,” Stinson said.
It’s not a requirement in Kansas though. The police department says in a statement that officers were allowed to take them off because of recent doxxing concerns where people identify and threaten officers in the digital world.
“I wish the situation had been that they could have been wearing their name tags, but I think their explanation is possible as to why they were not,” Stinson said.
Stinson believes the protesters in the video would benefit from professional training on how to hold a creative, non-violent, civil protest.
“There’s a proper way to conduct protest to get attention, to get your message across but also keep it safe for everybody involved,” Stinson said.
He commends Overland Park police for their actions and restraint.
“The police department is willing to listen to suggestions,” Independent Citizens Advisory Board Chairperson Catalina Velarde said.
Velarde is chairperson for the Overland Park Independent Citizens Advisory Committee on racial profiling and non-biased policing. She says complaints from this weekend are like nothing they’ve reviewed before.
“Generally, it’s pursuant to some sort of traffic incident. That’s the majority of the cases where somebody gets pulled over and the person feels that it happened due to some profiling,” Velarde said.
Velarde says they are committed to having a listening session to review this case.
KCTV5 News reached out to protest organizers again Tuesday and they declined an interview.
