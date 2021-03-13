Buyle.jpg

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Overland Park Police Department are asking for your help in finding endangered 36-year-old man, Eric Buyle.

Buyle was last heard from Friday night by phone and is believed to be in the Kansas City metro area. Police are attempting to locate him to perform a welfare check on Buyle.

Buyle is a white male, 5’11”, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be driving a dark blue 2015 Nissan Altima with Kansas tag 729JSF.

Vehicle.png

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Buyle is urged to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

